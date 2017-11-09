Matthew Watson: Sense of esprit de corps drives military, law enforcement service

Cottonwood Police Officer Matthew Watson just returned home from his forth deployment. It was his first time in Iraq, said the Arizona native.

Watson, originally from Mesa, first entered the military in August 1993.

His first deployment was in Bosnia in 1996, and he was deployed to Afghanistan twice (2003-2005 and 2012-2013).

“Why I said I first entered in 1993 is because I had gone out of active duty and was in the National Guard for a little while. When I was hired in Cottonwood, it was right around the time my enlistment was up. So I actually took a break in service so I could dedicate a couple years to law enforcement to really get the feel of everything. Then I went back in 2010 to the Army Reserves.”

Watson, 43, has been with the Cottonwood Police Department for 12 years.

Q. Why did you choose the Army over the other branches of military?

A. A big part of it was because my grandfather was a WWII vet. He served in the Army.

Q. Is that why you wanted to go into the military?

A. I think deep down that might have been a part of it. But there were two things I always remember wanting to be when I was growing up. One was being in the military, and the other one was being in law enforcement.

Q. Would you say that the two are related in a way?

A. I definitely think so, especially because I’ve had a couple different jobs, but the job I’ve loved the most in the military was military police. So those two definitely go together. Between military and law enforcement, there’s that sense of esprit de corps. Where you basically you become a close family because of the job that you are doing.

Q. Is it a bit of a challenge to adjust to life back home?

A. I think the more times you do it, it gets a little bit easier each time. But there is always a little bit of a challenge when you return. But I would say that I definitely had a more difficult time my first deployment than I did this time.

Q. What’s rewarding about serving in the military?

A. For me, it’s my sense of pride in the military. And I feel that I’m doing my part to help keep Americans safe.

Q. What advice would you give to someone who wants to join the service?

To research it. And what I mean by research, is honestly, each branch has its own specialties. You might learn more in one job in one branch compared to another branch. I would just research it and research what you are interested in doing. Because the military has grown exponentially about what jobs are available.

Q. What is your future in the service?

A. Actually, while I was over there, I just hit 20 years of service. But my plan is at this point, at least continue with the military as long as I’m also in law enforcement. Because the two kind of go hand in hand. I mean, you have to stay physically fit for both of them. So I’d like to kind of stay with it and see how high I can get in the enlisted ranks.

Q. Does that mean you could get deployed again?

A. It’s very possible. One thing, a goal I had set for myself when I was active duty - I wanted to try and reach the rank of Command Sergeant Major, which is an E9 position. I will be getting looked at for my E8 toward the beginning of next year. So if I can make my E8, which is a Master Sergeant, before I decide to finally retire and call it, hopefully I can retire as a Sergeant Major like I wanted to.

Q. What is your future in law enforcement?

A. I know I’ve got at least eight more years in me. And that’s what I have until retirement. As I get closer to my retirement we’ll see where I’m at, honestly.

Q. Is there anything else you want to say?

A. Like I said [about giving advice to people who want to join the service] they have to research it and make sure it’s something they are going to want to do so they can actually enjoy it. Because I’ve seen too many people that go in there, and recruiters kind of talk to them, and they go in with one job thinking that’s what they are going to do when that’s not necessarily what it is.

