Maverik bus stop opens Nov. 13

Cottonwood Area Transit announces a new bus shelter opening at Maverik on Mingus Avenue to service Spectrum Healthcare and Maverik effective Monday, Nov. 13.

Effective Nov. 13, the current bus stop at Spectrum Healthcare on Mingus will be discontinued and moved to the new bus shelter closer to the entrance to the new and improved Maverik.

“We appreciate your patience while we worked with Spectrum on getting this shelter built and further while we waited for Maverik to finish their construction activities. Now that they have opened, we are pleased to make use of the bus shelter and hope you will all enjoy it as well. Thank you for your patience,” sad CAT.

You may contact the CAT office at (928) 634-2287 or by email at cat@cottonwoodaz.gov for questions or comments.

Cottonwood Area Transit provides ADA Paratransit and four fixed routes serving Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Verde Villages, with commuter service to Sedona via Verde Lynx.

CAT also connects to Camp Verde and Greyhound through our agreement with the Yavapai-Apache Nation Transit.