Camp Verde volunteerism at its best

After a recent house fire in Verde Lakes, the house was condemned and found to be uninhabitable.
Calvary Chapel on Main Street and Camp Verde Marshal Deputy J. Reay teamed up and donated their time and equipment to begin the demolition project over the weekend. There will be additional volunteer work to be done once the main structure is removed. “Thank you to Calvary Chapel and Deputy Reay for reaching out in such caring ways to our community in it’s time of need,” said CVMO.
