Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union school boards select educators, community members for consolidation committee

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District governing board selected Kelli Rhoda and Micah Swenson as the two teachers that will be part of a fact-finding committee to help COCSD and Mingus Union school boards decide whether to support a merger of the two districts.

Rhoda, a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher at Mountain View Preparatory, and Swenson, an eighth-grade teacher at Cottonwood Middle School, will be part of a committee that would also be comprised of Cottonwood-Oak Creek Board President Jason Finger and Vice President Joanne Cook, Mingus Union Board President Anita Glazar and Vice President Jim Ledbetter.

Also charged Tuesday with selecting members of the community at large to join the committee, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek board named Dan Mabery, Sonny Zale and Stephanie Blonairz.

Mingus Union has selected mathematics teacher Stephen Renard and instructional coach Michael Westcott to join the consolidation committee, and has chosen David Gray, Tandy Taylor and Jerry Brown as community members at large to join the committee.

Finger confirmed at Tuesday’s COCSD meeting that the first consolidation committee meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at Mingus Union High School.

This meeting is open to the public. Mingus Union is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.