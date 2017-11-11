Fifth-day programs, YAN joint meeting on CVUSD board agenda

CAMP VERDE – Tuesday, the Camp Verde Unified School District governing board is expected to schedule a work session to discuss its vision for the district’s fifth-day programs.
Since the district decided four years ago to go from a five-day school week to a four-day school week, offering non-required learning opportunities on Fridays has been a goal of the district.
The board could also go into executive session to discuss the process for cancelling a governing board meeting.
Also Tuesday, the board will acknowledge its Nov. 29 joint meeting with the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s Tribal Council.
On Nov. 14, the Camp Verde Unified School District Governing Board will hold its regular session at 7 p.m. in the district’s multi-use complex library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.
The District will post the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.
Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.
