Letter: The last thing we need from government is more laws

Editor:

I’m sorry, but I have to respond to Bob Richards opinion you printed Wed. Nov. 8th.

Here is another person who thinks the government can fix everything by passing more laws, murder is already against the law! Bob is aware that no laws can stop earthquakes or wildfires, our leaders can only help after they have occurred.

This horrible shooting could have been prevented if the government had of told their other divisions that this man was so violent he was kicked out of the military.

He cracked his own step-son’s skull in the past, (no gun used then), what law are they going to pass for that? We all need to be aware of what’s going on around us, then do something about it! It’s hard to stop evil, but we need to try, if you don’t fear or believe in GOD’s judgment, no law will matter.



Kelly Hollamon

Camp Verde