Olde Tyme Country Fair back for 36th year

CORNVILLE – It’s been 36 years since the Olde Tyme Country Fair first came to Cornville.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at Oak Creek School, the field will be full of arts and crafts, live music, plenty of rides and activities, as well as food for the annual Fair, a fundraiser by Oak Creek School’s Parent Teacher Organization.

In addition to purchasing 25-cent tickets to enjoy pony rides, bouncy houses and various other activities, folks will be able to purchase an all-inclusive bracelet in advance of the event for $10, or for $12 the day of the fair.

Of course the bracelet does not mean the food is free. But speaking of food, there will be plenty of lip-smacking choices Saturday, from pulled pork and beans to hot dogs and chips. Prices vary.

And a special Dutch oven treat! Or should we say treats? Four different types of fruit cobbler: blueberry, cherry, peach and apple. Cobbler is only $3 a serving.

Each year, the raffle is a special part of the Olde Tyme Country Fair. This year, more than 65 businesses have donated items to be raffled, including Castles and Coasters, Mesa Grill, Enchantment Resort, Main Stage, Sedona Segway Tour and Grand Canyon Railway.

Raffle tickets will be available for $1 each at the Fair.

Enjoy live music by Thunder and Lightnin’s Appalachian fiddler Belita Mullinax, along with Steve Estes and Tim ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll to Remember’ Young.

Also enjoy the obstacle course, mechanical bull, face painting, cake walk, square dancing and barrel train rides.

Oak Creek School is located at 11490 E. Purple Sage Road in Cornville. Visit facebook.com/cornvilleoakcreekschool or call (928) 639-5109 for more information.