Playhouses for Christmas help raise money for Habitat for Humanity, Wounded Warriors Project

COTTONWOOD – Country Bank and Benchmark Builders of Cottonwood have partnered to raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project and for Habitat for Humanity.

They’re raising money by raffling off two four-foot by five-foot by six-foot play houses, one designed for a boy, the other for a girl.

Through Dec. 23, raffle tickets are available for $10 each or $40 for five tickets at Cottonwood’s Habitat for Humanity Restore, located at 737 S. Main St.; Sherwin Williams, located at 455 S. Main St.; and Country Bank, located at 597 E. SR 89A.

All proceeds will go to Wounded Warriors Project and for Habitat for Humanity

The playhouses can be seen at Country Bank Cottonwood and will be part of the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade.

For more information, contact Country Bank Branch Manager Mark Tufte at 639-0020.