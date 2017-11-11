UCS drama program presents four short plays

CAMP VERDE – At 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, Camp Verde United Christian School’s drama department will perform four short plays at Parkside Community Church.
“Truth be Told” will be performed by Morgan Aldridge, followed by “What a Boss,” by Lizzy Sullivan, “The Order of the Ivory Tusk,” by Caden Showers, Cherish Santamaria, Megan Palmer and Roger Day, and finally, “Smiting Day,” by Roger Day.
Pre-sale tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for children ages 6 and younger, and are available at United Christian School, located at 903 W Finnie Flat Road.
At the door, tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children ages 6 and younger.
Parkside Community Church is located at 401 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde. Call (928) 567-3577 for more information. Or visit parksidecampverde.com.
