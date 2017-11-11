Veterans Salute at Cottonwood Village

Some of the 35 veterans (25 from World War II), who reside at the Cottonwood Village assisted living facility in Cottonwood, pose for an annual photo for the Verde Independent. Cottonwood Village had its Veterans Day recognition ceremony on Saturday with a Color Guard and barbecue.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.