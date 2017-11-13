Kel Mockingbird, Anthony Mazzella team up for Kokopelli Concert Friday

Musicians Kel Mockingbird and Anthony Mazzella will be teaming up for a Thanksgiving weekend concert on Friday, Nov. 17, of Native American flute, guitar and piano music.

This family friendly show will be the first time these incredible artists will be collaborating in concert. The synergy between the two will create a sonic landscape that is in tune with the season and in sync with stars.

The legend of Kokopelli represents different things to different people and is a fun and interesting topic to research. In the context of this concert, Kokopelli represents the musical spirit of the southwest.

Kel Mockingbird of the Dineh Navajo Nation is from a small town called Pinon Arizona where he listened much to the Wind and spoke to the Stars. He has been performing the Native American Flute and telling Medicine Stories of the Dineh for the past 26 years with six recordings as Burning Sky.

His Sacred Fire album was nominated for Best Native American Album and coming home with several awards from the Native American Music Awards as well as the Flagstaff Music Awards. He has performed for the Clintons Presidential Inaugural Ball 1996, Olympics 1998, Jackson Brown’s Verde Valley Festival 2003.

Mockingbird describes his music as “Buddha raised on fried bread.” His music is quietly uplifting to create a centered feeling and his emotive soft woodwind notes and breathy trills evoke the images of the southwest. In concert he claims to float the listener above the sounds of birds in a morning meadow and says it’s almost possible to picture the round, woody flute tones resonating between an elk’s spreading rack.

Mockingbird’s solo release, Sacred Fire, revisits his roots and the pure joy of learning to play his first flute, given to him by his Uncle Irvin. The album offers eight beautifully simple Navajo flute solos accented only by subtle natural sound effects. His five previous Canyon Record releases in the multi-instrumental trio Burning Sky include the 2003 Grammy-nominated Spirits in the Wind with Doors drummer John Densmore.

Visit kingbirdmusic.com to hear Kel’s music and learn more about this special artist.

Mazzella began studying music on the violin at age five. He then proceeded to learn the rudiments of music on piano until falling in love with the guitar at age thirteen. Throughout his adolescence he studied with several private guitar teachers, but Anthony attributes the greater part of his education to ear training. His influences are many, but none more profound than the music and techniques of guitar masters such as Michael Hedges, Pat Metheny, Carlos Montoya, Eddie Van Halen, Andres Segovia and countless others. In the nineties Anthony shared his musical insights by teaching at Knopf Music (where he once took guitar lessons), as a private instructor, and at the Long Island School for Music and Arts. Anthony was also one of the few chosen understudies of world renowned guitar master Stanley Jordan.

Anthony began his performance career as a concert guitarist in New York City. He quickly built up a strong following performing in most every live music club in Manhattan including:The Bitter End, CBGB’s, Cat Club, Cafe Wah, Birdland etc. Anthony then landed a headlining spot at the BLUE NOTE NYC just one year after street performing in front of it and spent the following years touring colleges & universities all over the USA . He then went on to performing on stages all over the world as a solo artist and as the concert guitarist for world music master Omar Faruk.

In 1997 he recorded his debut solo CD titled“Electric Fingerstyle Guitar”. In 2001 he recorded “BRIO” with platinum selling recording artist Chris Spheeris and was an awarded “best acoustic instrumental album of 2001” by NAV. In 2002 he recorded his second solo CD titled “Unity” where each song is diverse in genre to showcase all the styles Anthony is capable of playing.

The concert is on Friday November 17 at Relics Restaurant. Showtime is at 7 pm with dinner seating as early as 5:30 pm.

Seating can be purchased 24/7 by calling Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006. Seating can also be purchased online at anthonymazzella.com or at the door first-come first-serve. Relics Restaurant reservations 928-282-1593.