Nancy Talbot is El Valley Artist of October, November

The EL Valle Artists Association members have the opportunity to vote for an Artist of the Month at each monthly meeting.

To qualify, artists are requested to bring artwork of their choice for the membership to review and cast a vote.

The winning artist is honored as the Artist of the Month, and will hang their artwork at the Cottonwood Library until the next meeting, as well as being presented to the public through the local newspapers.

The winner for the months of October/November 2017 is Nancy Talbot. Nancy has been painting seriously for approximately three years, and has already become enamored with all the intriguing aspects art brings to the creative person.

In the beginning, paintings may be simple, but the desire to continue learning and growing brings vast changes to one’s style. The paintings on her walls show progress from early paintings to the present. Nancy has discovered that the subjects she loves most are vintage cars and dogs. Don’t be surprised to see these two loves together in the same painting. Watercolor is her medium of choice. She believes that if you have the passion for art you should “just do it, let that passion out”. Not many people can sum up themselves in one sentence, but Nancy has two words, “Ever changing”. Just think, one would never be bored or boring if the same outlook was to be adopted.

You can view Nancy Talbot’s painting at the Cottonwood Library. For more information, call 928-634-0076.