Sammy Davis serenades at Bella Vita

Featured this week at Bella Vita on Friday, November 17th is the charming crooner Sammy Davis. Sammy’s fun and unique show features your favorite hits from the 50’s and 60’s, including R&B, Motown, and Rock n Roll classics.

Sammy’s illustrious career spans decades performing alongside famed acts as The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters, and The drifters. See Sammy serenade inside from 6:30-9:30.



On Saturday and Sunday, November 18th and 19th, Dan Vega brings his talents to Bella Vita. With the recent release of his debut solo album, Dan is excited to share his passion of music in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

Dan’s solo acoustic guitar and voice show features unique renditions of your favorite Jazz, RnB, Blues, and Pop hits. With his sultry soothing voice and looping blues-tinged guitar work, Dan’s unique sound is sure to have you tapping your toes. Catch Dan inside from 6:30-9:30 Saturday, and 6:30-8:30 Sunday.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered on their dining patio Friday through Sunday evenings during the warm weather months. Light acoustic guitar by Jon Weekly is also featured indoors on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.