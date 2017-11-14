5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT: Cottonwood’s Arts, Culture, and Entertainment District

What it is

An entertainment district must be at least 1/8 mile wide (660 feet) and no more than 1 mile square mile in area. It must have a collection of entertainment/tourism uses, such as restaurants, bars, galleries, and museums. Only one such area is allowed for a city the size of Cottonwood.

Brief history

In 2010, the Legislature established a procedure to designate an entertainment district by resolution. This provides an option for a city council to waive, on a case by case basis, the requirement that certain types of alcohol-selling/serving establishments be separated by at least 300 feet from schools and churches.

Council gives green light

Embracing the idea of establishing an Arts, Culture, and Entertainment District, Cottonwood City Council said yes to the proposal during Nov. 7’s meeting. The resolution passed with a dissenting vote from Vice Mayor Ruben Jauregui. Economic Development Director Casey Rooney first presented the proposal at a work session March 14.

Location

In Cottonwood, the Entertainment District follows North Main Street from the boundary with Clarkdale to the intersection of Main Street and State Route 89A. The width covers a minimum 1/8 mile and expands in several areas to cover all the commercially zoned property through the area.

The effect

The effect of this designation does not change any zoning, or create a new right for a liquor establishment to locate anywhere it is not otherwise legally permitted. No additional costs are anticipated, and staff believes the creation of such a district will have a positive economic impact on both Old Town and the City generally.