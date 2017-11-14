Board of Supervisors meets in Cottonwood this week

Meeting in Cottonwood Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is looking to approve funding for study and a recreation plan, and to recruit and appoint a new Flood Control District director.

A new director is needed to fill the upcoming vacancy in the Flood Control Department due to the appointment of current Director Dan Cherry to the position of director of Public Works. Byron Jaspers, current Public Works director, announced his retirement, after 23 years with the county, which takes effect in February.

The board will meet in executive session, and following that, reconvene in regular session, where it may take action regarding recruitment and appointment for that position.

The board also will look at approving the mail ballot election for the Yavapai County Jail District regarding the existing quarter-cent sales tax due to expire in 2020. Supervisors, sitting as the board of directors for the Yavapai County Jail District, approved the ballot language at its Nov. 1 meeting in Prescott. Now, as the board of supervisors, they are expected to approve the mail ballot election.

On the consent agenda is an offer by the county to acquire three lots in the Lake Montezuma Hills subdivision not to exceed $21,300. Jerry Chadwick, owner of the lots, lives in Coos Bay, Oregon, and has given his permission for the sale.

A letter to Chadwick from board Chair Tom Thurman, dated Sept. 26, indicates the unknown developer of the subdivision put in a road, East Stardust Circle, that cut across the three lots. It has been in use for 30 years. Over the years, homes and utilities have been constructed on and around the road. Relocation of the road is not an option, neither is construction of homes and septic systems on those lots.

“The assessor has your property valued at less than $15,000 for all three parcels. The county roads department has determined that $18,000 would be a fair acquisition cost for your property,” the letter states. With escrow, closing fees and title insurance, the board may approve a total of $21,300 from the Highway Users Revenue Fund.

The board may approve spending $23,730 on an evaluation and safety recommendations for county roadways used in special events for non-motorized use such as marathons, charity walks and bicycle races. If approved, Lee Engineering will look at general safety procedures; the evaluation will not address deliberate acts of violence, Jasper said.

Another item to hire a consultant to write the Yavapai County Verde River Recreation Master Plan may cost up to $15,000, if approved by the supervisors. This Plan will cover the unincorporated areas in the Verde Valley and integrate with the three current community River Recreation Master Plans, including law enforcement and safely efforts across jurisdictional boundaries.

A Special Meeting takes place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, for the board to resolve into the Board of Equalization to ratify the decisions of the hearing officer, and then convene as the board of supervisors into executive session for discussion of personnel matters.

The regular meeting also has a 9 a.m. start time. The meeting takes place in the county’s Verde valley Complex Hearing Room at 10 S. 5th St., Cottonwood.