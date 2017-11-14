What

The 63rd annual Christmas Parade strolls through Cottonwood on Saturday, Dec. 2. This year’s theme is “Magical Christmas.”

Particulars

Check in time is 9 a.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, located 800 E. Cherry St. The parade, departing from the Verde Valley Fairgrounds parking lot, begins at 11 a.m., but it is recommended to be in line by 10:30 a.m. The judge’s stand is located at the corner of Mingus Avenue and Main Street, and the parade ends at Main Street and Cactus Street. The Grand Marshall is the Rotary Club of the Verde Valley.

How You Can Participate

Parade applications are available at the Cottonwood Chamber Office, located 849 Cove Parkway, Suite C, or online www.CottonwoodChamberAZ.org.