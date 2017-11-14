Obituary: Kathleen V. Mudersbach 1928-2017

Kathleen V. Mudersbach, 89 of Cottonwood, passed away on November 9, 2017. She was born on August 9, 1928 in Phoenix, Arizona to John and Hannah Learn.

Kathleen attended Arizona Adventist Academy then onto Pacific Union College in CA in 1949. She worked for John’s Design Center in Cottonwood for 30 years. She was proud of being a watercolorist.

Kathleen was a member of Cottonwood Seventh-Day Adventist. She enjoyed watercolor painting, photography, growing flowers, making cards from dried flowers she collected and community service.

Kathleen was a loving wife for 63 years and dearly loved her children and grandchildren.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband John Leo Mudersbach. She is survived by son Larry Mudersbach; daughters Teresa Kodimer and Debbie Reeves; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 51 W. Mingus Ave in Cottonwood.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.