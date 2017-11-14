Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Nov. 15, 2017

Two flights and two trips to Watson lake over the weekend … maybe another of each tomorrow.

Some beautiful skies and still a white haze everywhere, the small particulate material that gets in but does not get out of your body. Sub 2.5 micron particulates get in the lungs and stay; the 1.5 micron particulates that go in through the skin and into the bloodstream. I took photographs of the remnants of the recent Coyote prescribed fire, a look at the Slide fire as it has left the forest and some areas that were mechanically thinned … the differences are striking and it makes you wonder why the USFS continues its current policies … rather than studies on the impact on human health by the smoke they are putting into the atmosphere, they do studies on the perception of smoke by the public. Go figure! The photos tomorrow night.

I got this shot of Buffleheads taking off on the lake this afternoon and just couldn’t resist messing with it a little to bring out the wildly beautiful scene that unfolded in front of us. More and more I am using the electric motor and on a day like today the wings of ducks and cormorants slapping the water as they were flying/taking off was loud compared to us as we silently slipped through the water.

Have a beautiful day and smile … we’re breathing and it doesn’t get much better than that.

Cheers

Ted

May I not forget that poverty and riches are of the spirit.

Though the world knows me not, may my thoughts and actions

be such as shall keep me friendly with myself.

Max Ehrmann