Twin Treat: Brantley and Reagan Slipher

Brantley and Reagan Slipher were born Wednesday, October 4th, 2017 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley to Mark and Evelyn Slipher of Cottonwood. Reagan Grace weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 inches at birth. Brantley Olsen weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches at birth. The twins are grandchildren to Les and Terri Slipher of Cottonwood and Patricia Aughe of Prescott. Great grandchildren to Earl and Gloria Slipher of Flagstaff. Photography by Haley Dalton.