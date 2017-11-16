Camp Verde football lands slew of all-region selections

The All-2A Central Region teams were filled with Camp Verde High football players.
Four Cowboys were first team all-region: senior defensive lineman Bryce Garcia, junior defensive lineman Braden Schuh, junior free safety Dominiq Bruno and senior linebacker Ryan Loza.
Camp Verde also earned four spots on the second team. Schuh, as a long snapper, junior offensive lineman Tristian Stanfield and Bruno for
offensive utility/flex Player and punt returner.
Senior defensive back Kevin Oothoudt and senior quarterback Payton Sarkesian were honorable mention.
