Dan Cherry named new public works director for Yavapai County

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors appointed Dan Cherry as the new Public Works Department Director effective February 1, 2018. Cherry will replace the current Public Works Director Byron Jaspers, who is retiring after 23 years with Yavapai County.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Chairman Thomas Thurman said, “The Board of Supervisors were impressed with Dan’s efforts while he was in Public Works several years ago and especially now as the current Director of the Yavapai County Flood Control District. We are pleased to see him move into this new position and know that he will do very well.”

Dan Cherry has been the Director of the Yavapai County Flood Control District since 2014, and is the current Chair of the Arizona Floodplain Management Association.

He lives where he grew up, in Prescott, Arizona, with his wife Cathleen, and two daughters, Madeleine (17) and Arden (14). Dan graduated from the University of Arizona in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Hydrology & Water Resources.

Dan has worked for Yavapai County in both the Public Works Department and the Flood Control District since 1997. Prior to that, he was employed by the Arizona Department of Water Resources in Phoenix. Dan is a Professional Engineer (Civil) registered in the State of Arizona, with an emphasis in transportation, as well as a Certified Floodplain Manager.

Dan Cherry said, “I am looking forward to the new challenge, and to be working alongside my colleagues in Public Works. I have built strong relationships with many of the staff during my previous stint in the organization, and I appreciate this opportunity and the trust the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors has given me to provide the department leadership for the future.”