Letter: How about lightening up on the loud car noise Cottonwood?

Editor:

As a visitor to you town I find the people enthralled with loud noisy vehicles very annoying. Why do you allow these people to disturb the peace?

Apparently there is a cult in Cottonwood that feels making a loud noise with a vehicle is a sign of manliness.

The economy of the area would thrive if you enforced your noise ordinances. Shopping for a home I had to eliminate so many locations because of the ill-mannered people that make it their job to fill the air with loud vibrations.

Please ask you police department to subdue these menaces to society so normal people can thrive.

Emil Kashuntz

Hazen, North Dakota