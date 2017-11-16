Volunteers of the Month

The Camp Verde Senior Center along with President Dennis Hach presented the Volunteer of the Month award to Mary Ann Lambert (left), and Ava Dering (right). Lambert and Dering are new volunteers and both started at the Center this year. “Mary Ann is doing a wonderful job in the Thrift Store, people love her! Ava works at the desk upstairs and is a great help and does an outstanding job managing the phones and signing people up for the wonderful lunch meal. We are so happy to have their help at the Camp Verde Senior Center,” said the Center.