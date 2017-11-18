Beaver Creek School explores offering high school courses

RIMROCK – According to Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter, there are 14 different ways that the Beaver Creek School District could offer high school courses.

It’s not possible to rank the options based on which is best for the K-8 district. Because the school board has yet to do any research.

Monday, Carter spent about an hour with the Beaver Creek School District’s governing board, as he presented options and fielded questions.

According to Carter, the board members asked “great questions.”

“Some I was able to answer. Some I’ll have to do some research. Some they’d have to refer to legal counsel,” Carter said.

At the end of the day, the main reason Beaver Creek School District would even consider expanding beyond its comfort zone is the $750,000 it spends each year on tuition to send its graduates to Camp Verde, Mingus Union or Sedona-Red Rock high schools.

Both Beaver Creek School Superintendent Karin Ward and school board president Jackie Harshman said this week that the board would meet for a January work session to continue discussions on the district’s possible program expansion.

Ward confirmed late this week that the work session would likely be at 5 p.m. Jan. 8, just before the board meets at 6 p.m. for its monthly meeting.

“We’re concerned that we spend too much money paying three high schools [a] tuition,” Harshman said. “Therefore we want to discuss all of our options. We won’t be making any decisions yet, but we need to have our ducks in a row, so to speak. We’ve got to be able to make good decisions for the future of BCS.”

Because the board is still exploring options for the district, Harshman said there’s no timeline as to when the district could – or would – expand its programming.

“As far as the 2018-2019 school year goes, we’re just not sure yet,” Harshman said. “We need to research all options and time frames for each one. We won’t know that until we make further inquiries.”

Beaver Creek K-12 options

A district may:

• Unify, going from an Elementary District (K-8) to a Unified District (K-12). All at once, or gradually, one grade at a time. ARS 15-449

• Unify with an existing K-12 District with coterminous boundaries. ARS 15-459. Joint District ARS 15- 450.

• Consolidate with one or more Elementary School Districts and then Unify. ARS 15-448

• Join a Union High School District, with the support of two or more Common School Districts. ARS 15-444

• Create a Charter High School, by application to the State Charter Board.

• Request an existing Charter School provide high school courses on your campus.

• Offer high school course work with State Board of Education approval, as a Common School (Elementary School District) ARS 15-447 and ARS 15-447.01

• Create an Alternative School

• Create a School within a School

• Create a Magnet School

• Request that the Accommodation District operate a satellite campus on your property or within the community

• Join a virtual High School Network

• Create an AOI Program that offers high school credit

• Work with an accredited Home School Network (for those student not currently enrolled).