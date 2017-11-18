Camp Verde volleyball, girls soccer get all-region accolades

Camp Verde senior Alexandra Schaeffer was second team all-region. (VVN/James Kelley)

By James Kelley

  • Originally Published: November 18, 2017 3:14 p.m.

    Camp Verde sophomore Bennett Holm was second team all-region. (VVN/James Kelley)

    Camp Verde High volleyball was well represented on the All-2A Central teams.

    Freshman Maya Hedges (Hitter/Middle Blocker) and sophomore Bennett Holm (setter) were named to the all-region second team.

    Senior Jade Oium and sophomore Kendall Pettersen were honorable mention.

    Glendale Prep won coach of the year, offensive player of the year and player of the year

    Camp Verde girls soccer players earn all-region nods

    Four Camp Verde High girls soccer players earned 2A Central honors.

    Sophomore Tanna Decker (Defender), junior Tyra Smith (Forward) and senior Alexandra Schaeffer (Midfielder) were named second team All-2A Central.

    Junior Brina Church was named honorable mention as a goalkeeper.

    Northland Prep won region coach of the year, defensive player of the year, offensive player of the year and region player of the year. NPA went undefeated and won the state championship.

