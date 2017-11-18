Cornville’s Secret Santa rides for 9th toy drive

With Christmas just two months away, the Cornville Secret Santa is gearing up for donations to help fill the stockings of worthy little (and big) kids in the Cornville area.



Most folks in Cornville know who the Cornville Secret Santa is – and he certainly doesn’t look like a typical Santa. No, this Santa doesn’t drive a sleigh with 8 tiny reindeer, he rides a “Harley; and rather than having a full beard, the Cornville Secret Santa supports a full ponytail; and unlike the Santa we all grew up with, this Santa is celebrating his 9th year of giving to the kids. After all – we know that Christmas is for the kids, right?

This Secret Santa is officially starting the toy drive on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

Cornville Secret Santa wishes to remain anonymous, “I’m not looking for glory or recognition; I’m just looking out for the kids who might not otherwise have anything for Christmas and giving back to the community at the same time.”



A painter in real life and resident of Cornville, Secret Santa says he first became aware of the need when he was out riding his motorcycle and saw for himself where folks live (in Cornville) who don’t have enough to meet their daily needs, much less the extra money it takes during the holidays. He said he tried going through the local school for suggested deserving children, but due to confidentiality rules, the school could not help. Since he couldn’t get any contacts through official channels, he relies on personal knowledge and other good Samaritans that pass info on to him – this way, Secret Santa feels that he can help all the children and still protect the family’s privacy.

As he continues to help children, the need seems to grow. This year; in fact, if toys and funds are available, he’s hoping to reach out to some of the children in Rimrock. A few times in past years, along with the kids, (and there was an excess of funds), he was able to provide wood for heating to local seniors.



In the beginning his only toy drop-off location was the Cornville Mercantile, but as the need increases, he’s establishing a new drop off point at the Old Corral Bar in Cornville. His overall goal is to get more of the Cornville and Rimrock merchants involved in supporting the drive, as well as all the residents of the two communities. One of his longtime, on-going support groups has been the Verde Valley Christian Church Men’s Breakfast group – he can’t give enough praise to them for all their generous support.



According to Secret Santa, “toys for the younger children are easier to come by, my problem is getting gifts for the teens – in this day of electronics, they (the teens) are looking for more sophisticated pastime entertainment - I try to get them a gift card from one of the local retailers, so that they can purchase what they really want, whether it’s music or makeup. He added, we were all young once, and I think at Christmas kids should get something they really want, rather than something someone else wants for them”. In order to afford those various gift cards for the teens, Secret Santa is also looking for some cash or gift card donations.



Along with toys, gift cards and monetary donations, Secret Santa needs some extra hands to pass out flyers and talk to potential donors as well as retrieving toys from drop off locations. He indicated his few fulltime “elf helpers” and he do not wrap gifts, but encourage parents to and when necessary, even provide the paper. If you or your group would like to volunteer to help with this project please contact Secret Santa at 928-451-4895, I’m sure he’ll be so “ho-ho” happy to talk with you.

