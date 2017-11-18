Cottonwood studies prospect of Rough Cuts building for City Hall

Cottonwood City Council went into executive session Tuesday night to discuss the prospect of purchasing a new city hall building.

They decided to do further research on the matter.

Staff has been working with Northern Arizona Healthcare regarding the possible purchase/lease of the Rough Cut building at the corner of Main and 10th Streets.

“Mike Mongini has developed a financing option that he feels may meet the expectations of the Council and would like to present that option to the Council,” stated the agenda.





Council has expressed interest in considering all financial options related to the purchase or lease of a new city hall building. The idea of a centralized city hall has been discussed for about 12 years. City offices are scattered throughout town.

Mayor Tim Elinski stated in a newsletter that “many of the city officers are taking valuable real estate on Main Street that could be put to better use as shop space in the hands of local entrepreneurs.”



“City Halls aren’t cheap, and the city is not in a position to pay cash for such a capital project. I’m not interested in incurring more debt until we can tackle the current debt we are straddled with. There are creative partnership opportunities that we are exploring, but it’s clear to me that this may be a project which will take years to complete. The great news is that the council is looking into strategic ways to fund a future city hall, and we have already identified properties that we can sell so that we can set aside that money for the future investment. This is great progress for achieving our goal, even if the goal is still years away,” said Elinski.