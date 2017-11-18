Giving a happy Thanksgiving to those in need

COTTONWOOD – Want to make a difference in the community?

“Going into the holiday season, we anticipate giving away over 1,000 complete turkey/ham dinner boxes for families to prepare and enjoy at their homes,” said Kellie Wilson, Executive Director of the Old Town Mission.

The 14th annual Flying High Turkey Drive will be collecting donations Nov. 22 at Fry’s Food and Drug, located 1100 SR 260 in Cottonwood from noon to 6 p.m.

“Help the Cottonwood Fire Department as they ‘Fly High’ for turkeys to donate to the Old Town Mission and make Thanksgiving a happier time for many in the community,” said event organizers.

Brave city dignitaries will climb up the fire truck ladder for every so many donations. Welcomed donations include money, turkeys, and canned goods.

Cottonwood Fire Marshal Rick Contreras said the outpouring from the community has been really great throughout the years.

“We are glad, honored and blessed to be a part of it,” he said of the event.

All donations are appreciated and used to make Thanksgiving food boxes for those in need. They will be given away by the Old Town Mission, located 116 E. Pinal St. in Cottonwood, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations also will be used to provide Christmas dinner boxes.

The Mission will serve a community brunch Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last year, about 350 people attended.

For more information, or to volunteer, call 928-634-7869.

Looking to donate online?

• Your donation will provide Thanksgiving meals for those struggling in our community.

• Your $100 donation = 25 meals

• Your $200 donation = 50 meals

• Your $300 donation = 75 meals

• Your $500 donation = 125 meals

Donate online www.oldtownmission.org