Letter: Excellent, professional care at Verde Valley Medical Center

Editor:
After a recent stay at Verde Valley Medical Center, I want to thank and applaud the nurses and all personnel in the Telemetry unit, for my wonderful care. May God richly bless you all.
Lorna Raines
Cottonwood
Editor:
After a recent stay at Verde Valley Medical Center, I want to thank and applaud the nurses and all personnel in the Telemetry unit, for my wonderful care. May God richly bless you all.
Lorna Raines
Cottonwood
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.