Letter: New tax bill will be devastating to many

Editor:

The new tax bill just approved by the Senate and if approved by Congress, will drastically cut Medicare and Medicaid funding over the next 10 years.

The effect this will have on families who have aging relatives who receive these benefits is going to be devastating. Thinking about retirement or already retired? Forget about it because you most likely won’t be able to afford it without assistance from Medicare.

Happy that your loved one is able to live in an assisted living facility or nursing home because of Medicaid? Forget about it because they will now have to live with you. Pay for my child to go to college or pay to support my aging parents? You will have to make that choice because for most of us the new tax bill isn’t going to let us do both. If this is the life you want then don’t do anything after reading this.

But if you want your family (including your aging parents) to continue to thrive and survive then you need to let your Congressional Representative know as soon as possible that cutting both Medicare and Medicaid is not an option.

Diane McQueen

Dewey