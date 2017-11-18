Letter: Saying goodbye to Sen. Jeff Flake cannot come soon enough

Editor:

Senator Jeff Flake is correctly named. He is a “flake.”

We are fast approaching the fifth anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook School, killing 20 little children and six adults. A bi-partisan bill was written in the Senate to show those parents our country was with them.

Senator Flake and a number of other Republican Senators, slapped those parents in the face, when they caved in to the NRA and voted NO, defeating the bill.

All of these Senators should have resigned at that time. Jeff Flake is now resigning a year from now. NO, Mr. Flake, resign NOW.

O. Vogel

Cottonwood