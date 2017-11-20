Broadway on Screen: ‘Present Laughter’ premieres in Sedona

Film Festival presents the BroadwayHD series — featuring Broadway plays and musicals in high definition on the big screen — with Noel Coward’s “Present Laughter”. The event will show in Sedona on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“It is like having fifth row orchestra seats to the best theatrical productions from Broadway,” said festival director Patrick Schweiss. “Experience these grand, phenomenal stage productions from New York from the best seats in the house — right here in Sedona!”

“Present Laughter” was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, and Kevin Kline won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for this performance.

Noel Coward’s uproarious comedy “Present Laughter” follows a self-obsessed actor (Kevin Kline) in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater’s favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

In addition to Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter” also stars Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen and Cobie Smulders.

“Let us give thanks for what Mr. Kline, embodying the capricious god of his own theatrical universe, has wrought.” — New York Times

“An absolutely splendid revival. The simple act of handing America’s greatest exemplar of comic suavity a role he was born to play is half the battle. Kline is the very model of a star who lets his brilliance illuminate everyone around him. He enlivens each moment with palpable zest and impeccable style, arrogant brio shading into middle-aged insecurity with a twitch of his perfectly trimmed mustache. He must do more Coward or share his secrets.” — Time Out New York

“Present Laughter” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.