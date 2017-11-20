Experience the velvet voice of Dan Vega at Bella Vita

Featured this week at Bella Vita on Friday, November 24th and Saturday, November 25th is the velvety vocals and smooth looping guitar work of Dan Vega.

Dan’s solo acoustic guitar and voice show features warm soothing vocals and unique guitar looping to create a truely memorable experience.

Dan takes listeners on a sonic journey with reditions of classic Jazz, RnB, Blues, and Pop hits. With the recent release of his debut solo album, Dan is excited to share his passion of music in Sedona and the Verde Valley. Catch Dan inside from 6:30-9:30 Friday, and 6:30-8:30 Saturday.

Sunday, November 26th, Bella Vita is proud to feature the dynamic sounds of John and Gioia Cohen. The guitar and vocal duo create a sonic blend that will capture your attention and heart. Their show features Boomer-era hits from your favorite artists including The Beatles, James Taylor, John Denver, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, The Eagles, Cat Stevens, Buffalo Springfield, John Pine, and more. See Jon and Gioia inside from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered on their dining patio Friday through Sunday evenings during the warm weather months. Light acoustic guitar by Jon Weekly is also featured indoors on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.