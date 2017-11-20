Flamenco, classical guitarist Esteban performs at Sound Bites

Sit not five feet from Esteban and watch his fingers fly as he performs at his residency in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Show Room in breathtaking Sedona on Sat Nov 25th at 7pm.

If You Go What: Esteban Up Close and Intimate Concert When: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Where: Sound Bites Grill Sedona Cost: $69-$149 Depending on Seating Contact/Info: 928-282-2713

This is an intimate entertainment restaurant where you may enjoy a rare and breathtaking experience of music mastery at its finest that cannot be duplicated! Esteban performs with his daughter Teresa Joy, Joe Morris and Raul Yanez.

Esteban’s Sedona concert goers have reviewed that it is not to be missed! Please join us in creating special memories that will last a lifetime!

Esteban has topped the Billboard charts many times with his numerous albums, videos and DVD’s, and has had first-time music history successes never before accomplished by any guitarist.

He has been on the front page of the Wall Street Journal for his famous appearances and record-setting album sales on Home Shopping Network. Esteban enjoyed a full feature article in People Magazine as well as thousands of accolades from newspapers, magazines, and dedicated fans everywhere.

His concerts are memorable moments of the heart, and whether he performs solo or with his band, the reviews are sensational and the experiences exceptional. Currently Esteban has been creating an Electric Flamenco which he will share with you at the show.

“Having studied in Spain with the master guitarist, Andre Segovia, I take classical techniques and flamenco style and blend them into your favorite love songs of all time and (hopefully) rock your world!” says Esteban. Accompanied by his violinist daughter, Teresa Joy, and world-class band, they strive to bring you a unique and truly memorable show.

Tickets for the concert start at $69 per person. Doors open at 5:30 for dinner and the show is from 7-9pm. This is an awesome evening out. The full dinner menu is available to order and there is a VIP Ticket which includes a 4 course meal and seating is guaranteed in the first two rows.

Seating is social so you will meet some new people. Tickets are required to guarantee a seat. You may purchase online at www.soundbitesgrill.com or over the phone at 928-282-2713

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in Uptown Sedona. They are open for lunch and dinner daily at 11:30am till 9pm and Fri and Sat nights until 10pm.