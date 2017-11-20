Injured hiker rescued from Boynton Trail

SEDONA – An injured hiker was carried off the Boynton Spur Trail by Sedona Fire Department personnel Monday after a technical rescue off the side of steep red rocks.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 11:10 a.m. for a 24-year-old male who slid down a hill at the vortex at the end of Boynton Trail where it leads into Vista Trail. He hit his head and injured his leg. A female was hiking with him.

Sedona Fire Department arrived at the trailhead and transported the man to the Enchantment Resort where a Guardian Air helicopter was on standby. The man is in stable condition, according to SFD.