Polaroid

Dimension Films

Director: Lars Klevberg

Writer: Blair Butler

Producers: Michael Mahoney, et. al.

Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Javier Botet, Kathryn Prescott, et. al.

High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end.

Rated PG-13 for violence/terror, thematic elements, brief strong language, some teen drinking and drug material.

Darkest Hour

Focus Features



Director: Joe Wright

Writer: Anthony McCarten

Producers: Lisa Bruce, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, et al.

Cast: Lily James, Gary Oldman, Ben Mendelsohn, Anna Burnett, et. al.

During the early days of World War II, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds.

Rated PG-13 for some thematic material.