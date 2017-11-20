Barenaked Ladies – Fake Nudes

Vanguard Records

Fake Nudes finds the long-standing partnership of Ed Robertson, Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn and Tyler Stewart in top form, capturing the rock icons’ incredible camaraderie and musicianship that stand as a testament to the band’s remarkable longevity. Back on board is award-winning producer Gavin Brown, who has helmed the band’s last few projects.

Tracks include: Bringing It Home, Invisible Fence, Lookin’ Up, Sunshine, Dusty Rooms, We Took The Night, Navigate.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built The Moon?

Caroline International Records

Who Built the Moon? is the upcoming third studio album by English rock band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. It is set for release through Sour Mash Records.

This is the first album by the band since the departure of drummer Jeremy Stacey and guitarist Tim Smith. Both are replaced by former Oasis members, Chris Sharrock and Gem Archer respectively. Archer joined in time to take some part in the recording of the album.

The band’s bassist Russ Pritchard confirmed in an interview with The StageLeft Podcast that Holmes had brought Jason Falkner in to play bass for the record.

Gem Archer revealed to The StageLeft Podcast that “it’s not a guitar album, but it’s got a lot of guitars.”

Tracks include: Fort Knox, Holy Mountain, Keep on Reaching, It’s a Beautiful World, She Taught Me How to Fly, If Love Is the Law.

Sect – No Cure For Death

Southern Lord Records

Comprised of an international cast of scene veterans, who cut their teeth in that formative moment of political, cynical, antagonistic extremes, SECT unites vocalist Chris Colohan (Cursed, Burning Love, Left For Dead), guitarists James Chang (Catharsis, Undying) and Scott Crouse (Earth Crisis, The Path Of Resistance), bassist Steve Hart (Day Of Suffering), and drummer Andy Hurley (Racetraitor, Fall Out Boy, The Damned Things).

The result of these musicians’ alignment is a caustic, riotous, belligerent style of vile hardcore fed by a boundless well of socio-political vitriol.

Tracks include: Open Grave, Day For Night, Crocodile Prayers,, Reality’s Wake, Stripes, Liberal Arts, Born Razed, Transaction, Least Resistance, Avoidance Ritual.