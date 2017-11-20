A show of gratitude at Goldenstein Gallery

This is the season of giving and gratitude, filled with holiday cheer, warm hearts on chilly days and reconnecting with loved ones. Our hearts open and we feel grateful for those we love. Goldenstein Gallery is celebrating this special time of year and recognizing all those who have supported the gallery with their special Thanksgiving holiday weekend event: “A Show Of Gratitude.”

“Sixteen years ago we began with the intention enhancing lives through art. I couldn’t have imagined then the many beautiful people we would be touched by. We are honored to work with in all facets of relationships including artists, collectors and community.” Muses Linda Goldenstein “This show reflects the circle of giving as we celebrate our 16th anniversary this fall.”

The public is invited enjoy special Sweet 16 pricing during this Thanksgiving Holiday event.

A Show of Gratitude features many finely handcrafted items: Exotic wood treasure boxes and distinctive jewelry pieces artistically designed and lovingly made to make the wearer feel special.

“Each piece is an expression of an individual artist’s vision and holds a living presence.” says Linda Goldenstein, “The intention is there and when these pieces are given as gifts…you can feel the love and how it is shared with others. We are blessed to be a part of this.”

During this festive weekend event the gallery will also be celebrating the 75th birthday of the first artist they represented: David DeVary. The public is invited to drop by and take a photo in front of your favorite DeVary piece which will be sent to him with personal comments.



One of the highlights of the show is Sherab Khandro’s bestselling intentional jewelry line. An internationally renowned speaker and artist, this collection reflects her desire to support people connecting with themselves and the world around them. Pieces include “Touchstones,” available in pendant or keychain, which is heart shaped and boldly inscribed with the word LOVE, infused with the intention to activate Love’s energy for the benefit of all. In sterling silver or bronze, the raised dot brings the mind to this moment acting as an invitation to be present.

Goldenstein Gallery is excited to announce that they will have a special preview of her newest addition to the collection over the Thanksgiving Weekend: “Lotus in the Heart,” a symbol of our blossoming consciousness.

There will also be a dazzling array of artistic jewelry by Dorit Herlinger, Michael Redhawk, Reagan Word, Mary Fisher and Fredda Psaltis.

Uplifting works featured include Kaleidoscopes by Steve Failows, Menorahs by Dorit Herlinger, exotic wood jewelry boxes by Judd Lotts, hand-carved yoga figures by Mike Medow, exquisite painted silk scarves by Jacqui Jackson, small paintings by Jourdan Dern, Patricia Griffin and SJ Shaffer. “Bibi’s Baubles” adornments by Beatrice Welles, writing pens and corkscrew bottle stoppers for the connoisseur by Chuck Hansen, decorative ceramic teapots of Sandy Terry and delightful bronze or carved stone stocking stuffers by celebrated sculptors Sherab Khandro, David Phelps, James Muir, Liz Wolf and Upton Ethelbah.

For more information on artists, artwork, Satellite Exhibits, Artists in Residence & Artists Coffee Talks please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765. Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.