Thunder & Lightnin’ returns to Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea. Busbea offers up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Not to be limited, however. Rick fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music.

On Thursday November 23rd, get ready for the country with be Skip Garrit and Friends. This trio serves up the best in country music, performed with the greatest respect for the original sounds and artists. Skip is a Verde Valley mainstay in the music scene. Often in the same song he will alternate between the steel guitar and the Fender in his lap. His rolodex of musicians is deep in talent, so whoever joins him, the result is pure country done right.



Friday, November 24h Jack Couchman brings his solo performance show to the lounge. If you follow music in the Verde Valley, Jack is a one of the most recognizable players around. For the past few years, he has led the popular and very busy duo-trio Cheap Sunglasses. With that band’s retirement, he is focusing on his solo shows while developing yet another combo. Jack, it seems, knows and can perform on request practically any classic rock, blues, or country song ever to make it to hit status. He is especially adept at giving those covers the most authentic treatment possible in a live setting. Have some favorites of your own? Jack’s got ‘em.

Saturday, November 25th, Thunder & Lightnin’ returns for the first of once-monthly shows at The Grasshopper Grill. This trio built its popularity on weekly shows here, and has expanded its reach throughout northern Arizona.

They are also in production of their first cd comprised of 14 original songs that have caught their fans’imaginations. To accommodate The Grasshopper Grill has dedicated the 4th Saturday of each month to this grassy Roots Americana combo. Featuring Rob Gibb’s banjo-guitar and harmonica work, Belita Mullinax’s up-the-holler fiddle authenticity and Steve Estes’ alternately orchestral and percussive work on 12-string guitar, expect a tight precise musical presentation, clean harmonies, and fun chatter between players and audience.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928) 649-9211.