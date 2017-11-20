Tlaquepaque Tree Trail the perfect launch for Christmas season

Get ready to kick-off the holiday season at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village. Bring friends family and especially the youngsters as there is plenty to see and do.

Twenty uniquely decorated trees, beautifully fashioned by gifted Tlaquepaque artists, galleries and businesses, will be on display to bring joy and celebration to this special time of year. Re-imagined as the Tlaquepaque Tree Trail, this year the artistically-inspired trees will be placed in and around the arts village. Everyone is warmly invited to take a stroll along the Calles and pathways to visit the shops all decked out for the holidays.

The event runs from Friday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visits from Santa for the young ones, traditional songs from Red RockApella, a tree lighting by Mayor Sandy Moriarty, local school performers, plenty of cookies and hot cocoa and the movie Elf in Patio del Norte are all part of the fun (see the schedule below).

As in years past all the trees are up for grabs. This year the trees will be raffled off and your favorite one can go home with you if you win. Raffle tickets are $25 and proceeds from the tree sales will benefit the Sedona Toys for Tots through the local Marine Corps League. “It‘s a great win-win as these trees are created with such care, imagination and jaw-dropping creativity. Winners have a very special keepsake tree and the satisfaction of knowing that their purchase is helping local children,” said Wendy Lippman, general manager and resident partner of Tlaquepaque.



Sedona Toys for Tots provides toys to over 1,000 children during the holiday season. Each child receives at least two toys, a book to read, a stuffed animal and several stocking stuffers. A new goal this year is to provide at least 30 bikes to children in the community through “Operation Christmas Joy.” Look for the Marine Corp League tent on the main Tlaquepaque Calle. There you will see 30 beautifully decorated trees by the Marines that will go to deserving families in the area. There will also be high-quality handcrafted items made by the Red Rock Quilters available for sale along with other Christmas items and stocking stuffers. Volunteers from the Marine Corp League believe that every child deserves a little Christmas.

You can download the tree trail map, or pick it up at the host tent sponsored by the Sedona Marine Corps. “The raffle drawing for trees will be held Saturday, December, 2nd. Smaller trees, with your kind donations, will be offered to families in need. So, be sure to bring the kids and enjoy hot chocolate and an opportunity to have pictures taken with Santa in the host tent,” said Lippman. A detailed schedule of events is on the website: www.tlaq.com

Schedule of Events:

• Sunday, November 26th at 3 pm and Saturday, December 2nd at 1 pm: Red RockApella, the dynamic Sweet Adelines chorus group signing seasonal and tradition holiday favorites.

• Santa will be greeting children of all ages each afternoon and evening from Friday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 2, 3-6 p.m. daily.

• Sedona Tree Lighting December 1st with Mayor Sandy Moriarty and a special Santa holiday visit from 5 to 7 pm

• Musical ensembles: Sedona Charter School performs at 5 pm, Verde Valley School performs at 6:15 pm.

• The movie Elf will be shown in Patio Del Norte at 7 pm.

A tree trail map is available at www.tlaq.com.

Tlaquepaque is located at 336 State Route 179 in Sedona, Arizona. It is open daily at 10 am. For more information call (928) 282-4838, visit: www.tlaq.com.