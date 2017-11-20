Western bronze sculpture artist inducted into the prestigious Cowboy Artists of America organization

Mountain Trails Gallery located in the Arts & Crafts Village of Tlaquepaque in Sedona is proud to announce that sculpture artist Dustin Payne has been inducted into the prestigious Cowboy Artists of American organization at their recent annual exhibition at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. At age 36, Dustin is the second youngest of the current members in this time-honored organization. https://www.dustinpayne.com/ www.mountaintrailssedona.com

The Cowboy Artists of America has its roots in Sedona, Arizona where, in June of 1965, cowboy artists Joe Beeler, Charlie Dye, John Hampton, and George Phippen met at Sedona’s Oak Creek Tavern (now the Cowboy Club) to discuss their common interests. These accomplished artists wanted to preserve the history and culture of the West and to preserve an authentic representation of the life they lived and loved. This group founded an organization that would become an exemplary standard for American Western fine art.

Being the third in a generation of Western sculptors from the Payne side of the family, Dustin began expressing his deep love for the history and culture of the American West through his own sculpture as early as 8, selling his first work of art at age 10. Dustin also found great inspiration in the Joe Beeler Foundation workshops known for mentoring young artists. Dustin would go on to college on a roping scholarship studying drawing, painting, and sculpture.

Dustin Payne aligned early on with the spirit of those founding artists of the Cowboy Artists of America. Growing up being close to his maternal grandfather’s ranch, Dustin experienced first-hand the traditions of the Western way of life. Here Dustin came to know the skills of roping, riding, and working with cattle. Influenced by the strength of character of the old cowboys and ranchers who are imbued with the spirit of respect and tradition as a way of being, Dustin immediately felt at home, “If I can give something back, to document the culture I come from, to convey the experience of the American Western spirit through my art work, then that is what I want to do,”

Dustin Payne is represented by Mountain Trails Gallery Sedona