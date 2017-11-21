Battle of the Bands to benefit Y.E.S. the Arc

COTTONWOOD – Giving back to one’s community is at the forefront of American Heritage Academy’s mission.

For his senior project, Dartagnon Woodruff has planned a Battle of the Bands event from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at the school’s gymnasium.

All money raised from the event will go to Cottonwood’s Y.E.S. the Arc, a residential program for developmentally disabled adults.

For Woodruff, donating to Y.E.S the Arc was a “no-brainer,” as his grandmother Mary Sturgeon works with the program as a work-shop professional.

One of friends and classmates, Zachary Reed says that Woodruff is “truly a talented musician and altruist.”

Says Woodruff, Kathy Thompson, the school’s registrar and administrative assistant, suggested the Battle of the Bands.

“As a senior at our school, we are supposed to commit to putting together an event for charity or that benefits the community,” Woodruff says. “She recommended that for my senior leadership project I should do something having to do with what I loved.”

So Woodruff asked his fellow bandmates – Dead Dudes Get Wild – if they wanted to play against other bands.

“And they said yes,” Woodruff says. “So I [asked] the same question to several others and finally pinned down the two other bands who we’d play against.”

Joining Woodruff’s band on stage for the epic battle will be the James Rogers solo act known as Bulletproof Heart, and Over the Rhone, which is led by Matt Amato.

Each of the bands will have roughly 20 minutes to perform. The winning group will be chosen by a panel of judges and will receive a trophy and whatever snacks are left over after the Battle has concluded.

Tickets are $6 apiece – though larger donations will be accepted. Hot dogs and hamburgers, as well as chips and sodas will also be available for purchase, with all proceeds to benefit Y.E.S. the Arc.

Woodruff estimated that he hopes to raise “at least $300” for Y.E.S. the Arc, a figure that Executive Director Penny Spillman says would go toward computers for the program.

“We’re just excited about that,” Spillman says. “and our members are excited about that.”

American Heritage Academy is located at 2030 E. Cherry Street in Cottonwood. Call 928-593-0431 for more information.

