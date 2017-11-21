Verde Valley Manor measures up as part of Cottonwood’s Crime Free Multi-Housing Coalition

Verde Valley Manor Retirement Center became officially certified as a member of the City of Cottonwood’s Crime Free Multi-Housing Coalition Nov. 16. Business Office Manager Jennifer Newell, began the process of getting the Manor certified 11 months ago.

“I read about the program in the newspaper and knew the Manor could benefit from being involved,” said the Manor’s Executive Director, Christine French. “Jennifer was the best person to coordinate the ins and outs of participation for the Manor. She is certified as an Occupancy Specialist and supervises the staff who are directly involved with the leasing process. It has been a great learning process for us and belonging to the coalition will be an asset to our organization.”

Cottonwood Police Sergeant and program coordinator Monica Kuhlt began the process with a full-day training required of all staff of participating properties. She explained requirements for certification including improving building and grounds security, and recognizing drug use and illegal activity. “We made a lot changes as required by the Coalition’s Crime Prevention through Environmental Design Survey,” said Newell. “The Manor’s property is more secure as a result. Sergeant Tod Moore recently evaluated our site after many months of our making improvements. I believe our residents are now enjoying a higher level of security and our working relationship with the police department has never been better.”

Sergeant Kuhlt attended the Manor’s, 38th anniversary celebration attended by the Board of Directors, staff and 130 residents. Sergeant Kuhlt presented Jennifer Newell with the Manor’s final certificate of membership. “It is great to have the Verde Valley Manor as a member of our Crime Free Multi-Housing Coalition,” expressed Sergeant Moore. “By working together in a concerted effort, law enforcement and property management can help to make Cottonwood one of the safest communities in Arizona.”