What's Happening: Nov. 22, 2017

‘Taste of Christmas’ at Spirit of Joy

The community is invited to “Taste of Christmas” at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church Sat Dec. 2 8am-2pm.

Here is your chance to taste and purchase cookies, candies, cakes, pies, jams and jellies and a host of other

goodies. There will be abelskiver demonstrations, and lefse for sale. Also browse the boutique or crafts and

Christmas items. Look for the sign along 89A and Scenic. The church is at 330 Scenic, Clarkdale.

Call 634-4102 or see www.sojaz.org for further information.

Spirit of Joy to host Community Interfaith Service Thanksgiving Eve Nov. 22

This year’s Community Interfaith Service will take place on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Dr., Clarkdale. The theme will be “Praying for Peace for All People.” Representatives from seven faith traditions will participate in a discussion forum focusing on this theme. Participants are: Susan Jones (Bahai), Ben Ghalmi (Buddhism), Rev. Jon Hall(Christianity), Jayana Clerk(Hinduism), Khalida Brohl (Islam), Rabbi Bernie Kling (Judaism), and Vincent Randall (Native American). Prayers for peace will follow the forum.

Please bring non-perishable food items to be distributed by Old Town Mission. A monetary offering will be received to help the homeless in our community. (Make any checks payable to Verde Valley Homeless Coalition).

After concluding with the song, “Let There Be Peace On Earth” all are invited to enjoy refreshments in the fellowship hall. Call 634-4102 for further information.

31st Annual Made In Clarkdale artist showcase held Nov. 30 - Dec. 4

Made In Clarkdale invites you to their 31st Annual Showcase “In Celebration of Community and Creativity.” Continuing the tradition of local art and music, this year’s event will take place at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse in historic downtown Clarkdale, at 9th and Main St. Nov. 30 through Dec. 4th. All events are free and open to the public.

“Drawing upon the deep wealth of local talent and creative spirit, this year’s showcase was developed with the intention of representing all our communities’ art treasures,” explains Bear Schutz part of the new art/management team. Along with the colorful core group of Made in Clarkdale Artists, there will be a group showing ceramics from the Reitz Ranch, as well as a new group of art students from Yavapai College. This is a great opportunity to meet the artists, view their work and purchase one of a kind original art! This year’s show is sponsored, in part, by the Friends of the Clark Memorial Library who will be selling books to help keep the library open.

Bursting with innovative art the show will open on Thursday at 1 p.m. Marsha Foutz will be holding a clay class for the Clarkdale/Jerome students. Starting at 4 p.m. the folksy sounds Clarkdale Greg and Friends will entertain into the evening.

The show will again open at 10 a.m. on Friday. Clay classes will continue at 1 p.m. and art demonstrations will happen throughout the day. The Gala begins at 6 p.m.! Gather with friends to enjoy the music of The Janice Paul Combo, view fine art, munch on tasty bites from the Clarkdale Market, and have a glass of local wine from The Four~Eight (Cash/credit bar).

Saturday will open at 10 a.m. with another day of art and demonstrations. Back by popular demand, the fun continues with the always uplifting Jerome Ukulele Orchestra 4-6 p.m.

Sunday (again opening at 10 a.m.) will be the last day to join the excitement, view and purchase the art, and get a book or two. There will be a special music performance by Sean Williams from noon -1 p.m. Bear Schutz will perform music on his handmade instruments and Native American flute 1-2 p.m. The Raven Sisters will wrap up the show with their melodic harmonies from 2-4 p.m.

For further information about the show, artists and entertainers visit the website at www.madeinclarkdale.org https://annual-art-showcase.com. Or facebook/MadeinClarkdale.

Made In Clarkdale is an association dedicated to supporting the artists and art education of Clarkdale and the Verde Valley.

Verde Valley Caregiver Symposium set for Nov. 30

November is National Family Caregiver Month and Area Agency on Aging NACOG is teaming up with community partners to provide the Verde Valley Caregiver Symposium. Join us on November 30, 2017 at A Caring Place Adult Day Center located at 203 S. Candy Lane, Ste. 12A & 12B, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. The Symposium will be held from 10am - 2pm! Lunch is provided! Please register by calling Toll-Free 1-877-521-3500.



Celebration of Christmas 2017 runs Dec. 1-4

Remember when Christmas was a season of pure enchantment, toy land fantasies and winter wonderlands?

The tradition continues as EF Productions presents the 23rd annual Celebration of Christmas.

This spectacular theatrical Broadway style Christmas production is a heartwarming story where a little angel named Lucy/Lucas is sent to earth to help show Eliza, a lonely and hopeless street lady, along with her friends, the true meaning of Christmas. Set in old England, it is a cross between Dickens’s A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life.

Celebration of Christmas runs Friday, December 1 through Monday, December 4 at 7pm nightly; with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, December 2 at 1pm.

There are multiple levels of seating making the show affordable for anyone. Ticket prices, for ages 4 and older, range from $6-$23 for General Admission style seating and Reserved Seating. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Tickets are now on sale for Gold Circle, Silver Circle, Bronze Circle, & Copper Circle levels and can be purchased through the box office, over the phone (888)-71-TICKETS, or on the web at www.efproductions.org. Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. Get your tickets now at these special “early show” discount prices as ticket prices will increase $2 per ticket at the door on the day of the show. The doors will open 1 hour before each performance. Everyone is asked to bring a new toy gift donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children for Christmas.

For more information please call the box office at EF Productions at (928)-634-3034 Ext 102 Monday through Thursday 9am to 3pm. EF Productions is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (1block west of Mingus Union High School)

63rd Annual Christmas Parade rolls into Cottonwood

The theme for this year’s Christmas Parade, held Dec. 2 is “Magical Christmas.” The Grand Marshall is Rotary Club of the Verde Valley. Check in time is 9 a.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. The parade begins at 11 a.m.; those in the parade much be in line by 10:30 a.m.

The parade departs from the Verde Valley Fairgrounds Parking Lot. The judge’s stand is at the corner of Mingus Avenue and Main Street. The parade ends at Main Street and Cactus Street.

Santa comes to Clarkdale

Kick off the holiday season with the Town of Clarkdale Community Services as they celebrate the season on Saturday, Dec. 2 from noon to 2 p.m. Children of all ages can visit with Santa, have their photo taken with the guest of honor, drink hot chocolate with cookies, and create an ornament with Made In Clarkdale artists to hang on the Town’s tree!

There is no cost for this special event; it is provided by the Town of Clarkdale as a wonderful holiday tradition for children (and parents) to enjoy.

All activities will be in the Men’s Lounge located in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, located 19 N. Ninth Street. Doors close promptly at 2 p.m. so please arrive prior to closing so the little ones are not disappointed. For additional information contact Community Services at 639-2460 or email: joni.westcott@clarkdale.az.gov.

Verde River Rockhounds present “Rocks in the Park” Dec. 2

Rock and Mineral Sale, Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Windmill Park, Cornville Road, Cornville. Sponsored by the Cornville Community Association. Three local rock clubs will be selling mineral specimens, crystals, decorative yard rock, cabochons, spheres, figurines, petrified wood, rough rock, slabs, loose gems, jewelry, rock art, lapidary equipment and more! Admission and parking are free. Food available. Come rock with us!

Unique Christmas gifts at craft fair Dec. 2

If you are looking for unique Christmas gifts or just want to get out for a while, come visit the craft fair Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at American Heritage Academy in Camp Verde (132 General Crook Road). There will be homemade gifts from local crafters such as jams and jellies, goat milk soaps and lotions, jewelry, baked goods and more.



Free legal talk webinar Dec. 4

Join us in the Terracotta Room at Camp Verde Community Library from 2:45 - 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 for a free Legal Talk Webinar from AzCourtHelp.org. This legal talk takes place at the Coconino County Law Library and will be live streamed and shown on our 133 inch projection screen at Camp Verde Community Library. The presenters will talk about different ways to get parental control of someone else’s child, go over the steps in a guardianship or non-parent custody case, and give information about Power of Attorney as an option.

This service is offered by AzCourtHelp.org which can be accessed on the Camp Verde Community Library web site, the Yavapai Library Network online library catalog, or at http://www.azcourthelp.org/. This free online resource lets you find court locations, hours, policies, and parking information, allows you to ask questions to a law librarian over the Live Chat function, locate and print out forms that are related to your case, watch video tutorials and virtual court tours, and much more.

Camp Verde Community Library will offer these free legal talk webinars from AzCourtHelp.org as they become available.



Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Rd. Camp Verde, AZ. For more information about this program or any other program in the library, contact us at (928) 554-8380.

Third Annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night, event scheduled Clarkdale Dec. 5

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County and the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona have partnered with Yavapai College and multiple community groups to present the Third Annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night. Two events will provide opportunities for area students, their families and local educators to learn more about post-secondary scholarships available for both traditional and non-traditional college students.

Through the Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship system, students are matched with more than 90 scholarships for which they qualify. Application requirements for scholarships that were established specifically for area students will be explained during the events. The Arizona Community Foundation is the largest private provider of scholarships in the state.









Local community groups as well as staff from ACF of Yavapai County and ACF of Sedona will be available to answer questions and share information. Following the success of the last year’s events, which had over 300 students in attendance, ACF of Yavapai County and ACF of Sedona are excited to offer two evening events again this year, one in Prescott and one in the Verde Valley. These events are free and open to the public. There is no need to register.

2017 CASH FOR COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP AWARENESS NIGHTS

• PRESCOTT: Monday, Dec. 4 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Yavapai College Gymnasium, 1110 E. Sheldon St., Building 2, Prescott

• CLARKDALE: Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Yavapai College Community Room, 601 Black Hills Dr., Clarkdale

Contact Lisa Sahady at 928.583.7815 or LSahady@azfoundation.org for more information regarding the Prescott event. For information about the event in Clarkdale, contact Tracey McConnell at 928.399.7218 or TMcConnell@azfoundation.org.

Help your child learn to read, tutoring sessions begin Dec. 6

Is your child struggling with reading and comprehension skills? Cottonwood Public Library volunteer Carol Steinmetz is here to help. Steinmetz is offering free reading tutoring sessions at the library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. starting on December 6. Tutor Time with Carol is available for all school ages and levels of reading. If you are interested in helping your child learn to read, call 928-634-7559 ext. 107 to make an appointment, or stop by the Youth Services Department the next time you are in the library. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

United Christian School Christmas program set for Dec. 8

“The Big, Big Story” is a musical that involves UCS students from Preschool to 6th grade. A reporter and camera person have come to town to follow up on a tip that a “big” story is about to take place. Enjoy the telling of an old story with a new twist at Parkside Church on Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. The church is located 401 Camp Lincoln Rd. in Camp Verde.

Local women artists hold open studio Dec. 9

Finding unique, local and meaningful holiday gifts just got much easier. Two talented Cottonwood artists will host an Open Studio on Saturday, Dec. 9. Birgitta Lapides will join Michele Cokl Naylor in her studio located at 2094 Cayuse Trail. Artwork across a wide range of mediums will be on sale.

The Open Studio experience provides visitors with a glimpse behind the scenes of the artistic process. It’s the perfect opportunity for anyone who likes having a story to accompany the gifts they give.

Birgitta Lapides makes colorful paintings and hand-painted earrings. Michele Cokl Naylor is one of the few trained hatmakers in the Verde Valley. She’s also a painter, fiber artist and designs humorous greeting cards. In addition, there will be a variety of smaller handmade items like eyeglass cases, bookmarks, scarves, dolls and Christmas ornaments available.

Shop local this holiday season. Start at a very special Open Studio on Saturday Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.michelecoklnaylor.com.

Directions: From Cottonwood, take SR 260 south, turning left on Del Rio. Take the first left (Cortez Street) to the stop sign at Cayuse Trail. Turn right and 2094 Cayuse Trail is the fourth house on the left.

Christmas Craft Bazaar Vendor call, event held Dec. 9

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is accepting crafter registrations for our annual Christmas Craft Bazaar. This year’s bazaar will be held on Saturday Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street. We are looking to showcase locally and regionally made quality products for this show. If you are a crafter of gifts or Christmas decorations don’t miss this opportunity to show off your talents.

This is a chance for local residents and visitors alike to browse a selection of unique gift and decorating ideas.

The Town’s annual Parade of Lights will also be held that evening at 6 pm just outside the Gym. After the parade Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Gym to meet children and hear their Christmas wishes. Crafters will not be required to provide individual liability insurance.

Booth space is $25 per vendor with limited electric availability and includes two 8 foot tables in an L shape. Vendors can contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation to apply or with questions at 395 S. Main St. or (928)554-0829 or Shawna.figy@campverde.az.gov.

Christmas Craft Bazaar, Parade of Lights set for Dec. 9

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces our annual Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 9th. This year’s bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street with nearly 40 vendors from the Verde Valley and beyond. Come browse the large selection of Christmas decorations and unique handmade gifts for family and friends in our warm indoor facility. At 6 p.m. enjoy the sights of decorated and lighted floats in the annual Parade of Lights on Main Street. Check out the lighted fire truck, flat bed trailers, ATV’s and a variety of other decorated entries. Be the first to see the arrival of Santa Claus in his sleigh and meet him after the parade in the Community Center Gym. Registration is open to civic groups, churches, businesses or just plain families and individuals who would like to be in the parade, registration is now open. There is no admission charge for the Craft Bazaar and it is free to register for the parade. Contact Shawna Figy at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation to register or with questions. 395 S. Main St. Camp Verde or 928-554-0829.

Public pop-up food pantry comes to Verde Village Dec. 12

Manzanita Outreach, a local non-profit organization, plans to bring its Pop-Up Pantry Program to Verde Village residents starting Dec. 12.

On Dec.12 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., perishable and non-perishable food will be distributed to the public free of charge at the Western Plaza in Verde Village. The address is 3800 Western Drive, Cottonwood. Thereafter, the event will occur at the same location and time on the 2nd Tuesday of each month.



The eight units of the Verde Village, surrounding and adjacent to Cottonwood, have the largest population of any community in the Verde Valley and more than 2,000 of its residents live in poverty. Additionally, the Verde Villages are among Arizona’s many food deserts where a significant number of people are low-income; don’t have ready access to healthy food; and may have limited or no access to a vehicle.

Manzanita Outreach is a partner agency of St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix. Through this collaboration, Pop-Up Pantries will provide perishable and non-perishable food items to those in need in targeted areas within the Verde Valley. The upcoming event is also co-sponsored by Whole Foods Market in Sedona.

“Basically, we pop up tables and tents, fill them with food and feed our neighbors” said Mike Newcomb, Executive Director of Manzanita Outreach.

The process begins with Manzanita Outreach identifying an area in which a significant number of people are food insecure and/or struggle to get food from another emergency food provider. Manzanita Outreach secures a location and spreads the word in the community. On the day of the event, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance delivers the food to the location and Manzanita Outreach’s volunteers facilitate the food distribution process.

Newcomb continued, “We are blessed with several emergency food providers in the Verde Valley and they all do great work. Unfortunately, when you look at the Verde Valley as a whole, there are gaps in the total supply of emergency food and many of our residents are missed or forgotten. Filling those gaps is the focus of our organization.”

If you are interested in volunteering at one of the pop-up pantries, sign up at www.ManzanitaOutreach.org or send an email to info@ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Winter Holiday Market runs through Dec. 16

To the delight of many of the passionate Farmer’s Market attendees, a smaller Winter Holiday Market will be running on Saturdays, Nov. 18 thru Dec. 16. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramada by Fort Verde on Holloman Street.

Shoppers will find some of their “regular favorite” vendors, including Cowboy Honey, Fasteen Farms, Ramona Sanders, Oak Creek Apples, Plowing Ahead (beef), Frank Germinden (pecans) and Wingfield Bread. Farmer’s Market Board President, Tom Clark, is also reaching out to other market vendors so there will likely be some additional “surprise” guest vendors to spice up the event.

In addition, Jane Davie is issuing the call out for the 2018 market for new agricultural growers who would like to experience what has been called the “Mayberry Market of Arizona.” As you’re planning your garden or farm this winter, consider growing extra and joining the fun and energy with other local growers and producers. For more information about becoming a vendor, Jane can be reached at jcdavie18@msn.com.

The Verde Valley Farmer’s Market is located in downtown Camp Verde on Hollaman Street in the Ramada across the street from Historic Fort Verde.

The 2018 Summer Market is slated to begin Saturday, May 19 and run through Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

United Way announces second grant cycle, submissions due Dec. 22

United Way of Yavapai County is excited to announce our second grant cycle for 2017-18. The deadline for submitting proposals is Friday, Dec 22. Applicants must be nonprofit organizations or educational institutions. Applications must align to the three United Way initiatives to reduce poverty, therefore the program must fall under the categories of Health, Education or Income (meaning employability / workforce development). The program requesting funds must only serve Yavapai County. You may download the application from our website at http://www.yavapaiuw.org/rfps. For questions, call or email 928.778.6605 or admin@yavapaiuw.org.

Registration open for Grasshopper Basketball Program, games begin Jan. 20

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announces that registration is open for our popular youth Grasshopper Basketball Program. This program for boys and girls in 5th thru 8th grade is a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork. Co-ed teams of boys and girls, led by volunteer coaches, are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week and compete on Saturday mornings. Smaller sized basketballs are used to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the kids. Volunteer coaches are always needed for these teams. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help your kids and others have a good time. Parents interested in coaching should sign their kids up early and check the coaching box on the form, preferably by Dec. 8. Cost is only $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family and includes a uniform jersey. Partial scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of funding provided by the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde. Teams will be assigned by Parks & Recreation. Sign-up forms are available through the schools or can be picked up at Parks & Recreation. Return all registration forms to Parks & Recreation. Games are scheduled to start Saturday, Jan. 20 and the Tournament will finish in early March. For more information or to register come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or call 928-554-0829.

Holiday lighting of Civic Center canceled due to renovations

The City of Cottonwood will not be able to display the holiday lighting this year on the Old Town Civic Center due to the current renovations of the building. The display includes a large lighted Christmas tree along with snowflakes around the building. The lighting requires a number of outlets and power from the building and the electrical upgrades to the building will not be completed in time for the holidays this year. The city also considered moving the display to another building, however, the anchors for the display are attached to the roof of the Civic Center. The remainder of the Old Town light display will be in place and operating by Thanksgiving. The renovation project is being funded by the city as well as two Community Development Block Grants. Construction is estimated to be completed by March of 2018.

University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension offers Master Gardener Volunteer Training in Camp Verde starting Feb. 6

The Master Gardener Volunteer training course provides research-based horticulture information you will use as a Master Gardener volunteer educator for the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension. Topics include basic botany, soils, fruit tree care, planting, staking, pruning, ornamental trees and shrubs, water/irrigation, wildlife in the garden, insects, integrated pest management, vegetables, weed management, natural resources, plant diseases and pesticide safety.

The 16-week course runs from Feb. 6, 2018 to May 22, 2018 and will be held on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library. The application and additional information is available on our website https://extension.arizona.edu/yavapai-county-master-gardener-volunteer-training-application or call Lydia at 928-445-6590 ext. 221. Applications are required and must be postmarked by Dec. 1, 2017.

Santa 4 Seniors

Last year we were able to deliver 257 packages to seniors and are looking to do more this year. If you know a senior that you would like to nominate to receive a gift package, please contact us with their name, needs and address. We will be delivering packages the week of Christmas. Donations of sweat pants/shirts, house slippers, pajamas, housecoats, puzzle books/audio books/magazines, playing cards, sweaters, socks, men’s T-shirts/undershorts, calendars, pens, pencils, perfume, aftershave, lotions, soaps, cosmetic mirrors, razors, personal size packs of tissue are all high request items. Items can be donated at Realty One Group, 544 S. 6th St, Suite 103, located behind Country Bank at the corner of 89A and 6th St., or you can call Sylvia Ray, 928-300-1203 with questions or for someone to pick up your donation. If you have any gift bags, that will help greatly also. Come by Dec. 8, enjoy some homemade Christmas cookies and drop off a gift for a needy senior.

Verde Valley writers group forming, meetings begin Jan. 19

Are you a published author looking to join a Verde Valley writers group that will fully critique your next work of fiction, memoir or creative nonfiction essay? The focus of the group is to give honest critiques in a positive climate of professionalism.

Weekly Friday morning meetings will begin on Friday, January 19, 2018, from 10 a.m. to noon in the upper meeting room at Jerona Café, 677 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood. There is no charge for the meeting room with group food purchase, so please be prepared to order drinks and/or food.

Requirements to join: writing that has been traditionally published by trade publishers or literary magazines. For those writers who have self-published novels, memoirs or a collection of non-fiction essays, self-published work must have been professionally edited. Members accepted need to understand English fundamentals and the mechanics of final editing.

This is not a group for beginning writers or for those who write about religion, politics or science fiction. Attention during critique will be paid to stylistic techniques such as structure, flow, rhythm, voice, storyline, dialogue, metaphor and imagery; meetings will not focus on grammar. Each writer should bring no more than 1,000 words to the weekly meetings with copies of the work to be supplied to the group of four to six writers.

Group leader is Geraldine Birch, a former newspaper reporter and editor for both small and metropolitan newspapers in the Los Angeles area, Birch moved to Sedona, Arizona in 1991 where she worked as a reporter and editor for a community newspaper and received a first place national award from the National Newspaper Association for her political column “Gerrymandering.” She is the author of two novels, Sedona: City of Refugees and The Swastika Tattoo. Her work has been published in the Arizona Republic, Christian Science Monitor, Fiction Attic Press, Six Hens, and Opium. Her essay “Taking the Census in Rural Arizona,” received a finalist award in the 2016 Missouri Review Jeffrey E. Smith Editor’s Prize competition and the 2016 Tucson Festival of Books writing competition.

“I’m hoping to form a group of published Verde Valley writers,” Birch said, “who are seeking valued critique for new work, emotional support for writing projects, and encouragement when the writing process seems like it is going nowhere.”

For more information, please email Geraldine Birch at talesbygeraldine@gmail.com.

Salvation Army looks for holiday volunteers

As many people get ready for the holidays, so do those who help those in need. Camp Verde Salvation Army is once again looking for volunteers to ring the bells in front of Bashas Grocery Store. The majority of the money raised from bell ringing stays to assist those living in the Lower Verde Valley communities. Your help is needed; we are looking for volunteers to ring the bells from Tuesday through Saturday during the times of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-3 p.m., and/or 3-6 p.m. From Nov. 22 through Dec. 23, except Thanksgiving Day. Please call and help us ring the bells. Call 928-300-3165 if you can give your time to ring the bells for Camp Verde Salvation Army.



Two openings on Verde Writers’ Critique Circle

Verde Writers’ Critique Circle is a writer’s support group which meets at the Camp Verde Library on the second Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our group consists of experienced and newbie authors who get together, read a piece of their work-in progress, and receive friendly, constructive critiques and gentle encouragement from the other members. Our group is limited to no more than 6 writers, so that each member has approximately 30 minutes to share their work and receive comments.



We currently have two openings. If you are interested in joining, or for more information, please call Carole at 567-2832 or email carole.penfield@gmail.com

Call to Artists for Smithsonian Exhibit Art Contest



Local artists and photographers are invited to be a part of the Smithsonian traveling exhibition coming to Camp Verde Community Library. But that’s not all, one illustration will be chosen to be included in a takeaway coloring book that will be given to visitors to all 12 sites where the exhibit is displayed in Arizona.

Camp Verde Community Library in cooperation with Arizona Humanities, the Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives and School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies at Arizona State University, and Friends of Verde River Greenway will host Water|Ways, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program in 2019. The exhibition and companion programming will feature community water stories and examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element.

Submitted by Friends of Verde River Greenway to represent the Verde Valley and surrounding communities, the Library was chosen from a group of competitive applications by Arizona Humanities and ASU to host Water|Ways as part of the Museum on Main Street program — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. The exhibition will tour 12 communities in Arizona from June 2018 through April 2020.

Camp Verde Community Library is sponsoring a contest for community artists and photographers to submit designs for the Verde Valley’s page in the coloring book. The Verde Valley Water|Ways Art Contest is open to people of all ages who are residents, community members, or simply appreciate the Verde River. The purpose of the contest is to select one image that represents the Verde Valley in a coloring book to be handed out to visitors at all 12 venues during the course of the exhibit’s journey across Arizona. The coloring book takeaway is being designed by Arizona Humanities who will convert all winning images to a coloring book format. Credit will be given the artist on the page.

For entry forms and complete details of the Water|Ways art contest visit www.cvlibrary.org/vvwaterways or contact Kathy Hellman at 928-554-8381. To learn about Water|Ways in Arizona, please visit http://www.azhumanities.org/water-ways/ or call Arizona Humanities at 602-257-0335.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Free HIV screening offered

Free HIV Screening is offered on Thursdays by appointment only. Results are available in 20 minutes.

To make an appointment, call 928-634-6860. The screenings are sponsored by Sponsored by Yavapai County Community Health Services and Northland Cares.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument through April

Continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ 86335.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Holiday Quilt Raffle

The Camp Verde Quilters have a Log Cabin Holiday quilt for raffle at the Camp Verde Library. The quilt was pieced and donated by Peg Miller and quilted by Vicki Norman, Peg’s daughter. It is in holiday red, green, gold and white colors and quilted with an evergreen tree motif. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 ticket and $5 for 6 tickets. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Camp Verde Library and Camp Verde Quilters 2018 Fort Verde Days Quilt Show. A drawing will be held once the raffle sales reach $500. The Camp Verde library is located at 130 N. Black Bridge Rd., Camp Verde, Arizona.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for upcoming tax season

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona.



We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community.



Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for more information.

Griefshare Support Group runs through Jan. 25

Struggling with grief? GriefShare support groups are led by caring people who have experienced grief and successfully rebuilt their lives.

GriefShare seminars feature nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics, such as “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?”, “Guilt” and Anger.”

These session are open to both those who have had a recent loss of a loved one or an earlier loss.

We will also have a special “Surviving The Holidays” Session on Tuesday, Nov. 14. This GriefShare support group will meet at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde, Tuesdays through Jan. 25, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Calvary Chapel Camp Verde is located at 514 S. Main St.

For more information contact Julie Scott at 928-963-1085.