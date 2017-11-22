3 reasons why Jerome Lights Up the Mountain is fun for kids

Jerome Lights Up the Mountain has been a tradition for years. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the steps on Main St. Proceeds from the event go toward the Jerome Chamber of Commerce. Kick off the holiday season with family friendly festivities.
Santa comes to town – Santa lands in Jerome at 3:30 p.m., so bring a camera and snap a memory with Santa at the Old Fire House.
Luminarias on historic streets – It’s the one day of the year Jerome displays candle luminarias, perfect for a walk with the kids or if you fancy doing your Christmas shopping in the candle light.
Flip the switch – At 6 p.m. Santa lights the park with holiday cheer. Mingus Union High School Choir and Jazz Band will perform.
