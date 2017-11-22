Clarkdale burglary cases move forward

CAMP VERDE – Gary Devin Amaro-Godoy and Tyler Ray Sessler, both 18, appeared in court out of custody before Judge Michael R. Bluff on Monday.

According to court indicting documents, Amaro, Sessler, and a third man, Anthony Jimenez, were involved in stealing jewelry, firearms and other items from a Clarkdale home located on the 700 block of Reta Street. Victims of the burglary were present in the courtroom.

On June 26, Clarkdale police responded to a call about a burglary. According to the police report, the caller reported that the back window of their neighbor’s home was broken and that the suspects left in a “newer” white BMW.

Upon arriving to the home, police found “SELF PLAY” freshly spray-painted on the burglarized home’s shed. A brick had been thrown through a backyard window and muddy footprints were found leading into the home. Dried blood was found a shade near the window.

Police confirmed with the homeowners that guns had been removed from the residence.

Clarkdale Police later identified the suspects as Amaro, Sessler and Jimenez.

On Monday, Sessler pleaded guilty to burglary, theft, tampering with evidence and criminal damage.

Amaro has also been offered a plea deal by the State. He faces a max sentence of 8.75 years if found guilty at trial. The ceiling in the plea deal is also 8.75 years, but Amaro will be probation eligible under a stipulation. Other potential charges found in a Clarkdale police report will be dropped as per a separate stipulation.

Jimenez is currently undergoing medical evaluation.

Damages were found to be more than $4,000 but less than $25,000. The co-defendants will owe a joint restitution of $50,000 to victims.

Sessler will be sentenced on Dec. 18. Amaro was given a continuance to consider the plea deal and is scheduled for court Dec. 4.