Letter: Verde Village volunteers stepped up to keep highway clean

Editor:

I wish to thank the 18 volunteers who came out to help with the Highway 260 cleanup of the Verde Village section.



The following were those who signed the form: Gene Carrigan, David Nelson, Debra LaFrance, Alex Gozden, Ted Stratton, Jay Thorkelson, Rich ?, Khios Kinderman, M P Hoppersted, Colleen Maktineks, Greg Bubp, Charles Mackey, Tyrone Bell, Matt Hodgson, Steven Jackson, Ed Lee and Robert Campos. I apologize for any misspellings.



In addition the following businesses donated gift cards or coffee and donuts to the volunteers. Reese’s Tire (coffee and donuts), Coldwell Bankers/ Mabery (gift cards to Fry’s), Denny’s, Taco Bell and Randall,s for meal discounts.

Mal Otterson

Verde Village