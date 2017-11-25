Satisfy cravings at 24th annual Chocolate Walk

COTTONWOOD – Chocolate cravings? Bring them with you Dec. 2 for the 24th annual Chocolate Walk presented by the Cottonwood Old Town Association.

The day kicks off with the 62nd Annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade, set to begin at 11 a.m. Your chocolate journey begins at 3 p.m.

You can collect your bag, map, and ticket at 3 Kings Kasbar, located at 102 E. Pima St. Collect a variety of homemade or gourmet chocolates at more than 30 shops up and down Main Street, and hot cocoa will be offered at multiple stops along the way. The Chocolate Walk wraps up at 8 p.m.

An evening Old Town Light Show, accompanied with holiday music, begins at 5:30 p.m. Be sure to cast your vote for the best decorated store.

Tickets cost $25 each and will be available at 3 p.m. Tickets not picked up by 7 p.m. are subject to being resold without refund.

For more information, visit http://www.oldtown.org/chocolate.html.

6th Annual VIP Wine & Chocolate Pairing

A lovely match. Enjoy a VIP exclusive evening of wine tasting and chocolate pairing in Old Town Cottonwood Dec. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and up.

Enjoy the stroll between tasting rooms while enjoying premier wines enhanced with gourmet chocolates.

The event includes a commemorative wine glass, as well as a 2 oz. wine pour and chocolate pairing at six participating tasting rooms, plus two additional saloon and distillery bonus stops.

Collect your ticket and wine glass at Burning Tree Cellars, located 1040 N. Main St., beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets not picked up by 7 p.m. are subject to being resold without refund.

Tickets cost $30 each. For more information, visit http://www.oldtown.org/vipevent.html.