ATV rollover injures 7 family members

CORDES LAKES – An ATV rollover injured four adults and three children Saturday near Cordes Lakes.

Around 10:45 a.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Bloody Basin Road, about 1 mile east of Interstate 17, near Cordes Lakes.

Upon arrival, deputies saw that an ATV had rolled over injuring seven persons, the youngest being 3 years old.



An adult woman was found a short distance from the ATV. She was breathing but unresponsive, according to a YCSO news release.

Deputies saw an adult male pinned underneath the ATV who was alert and responsive. The two remaining adults and three children suffered various scrapes and contusions.

“No one riding in the ATV was wearing a helmet and there were initial indications seatbelts had been worn by the group,” stated the release.

Medical personnel soon arrived and began treating the injuries.

The male and female adults who had suffered more serious injuries were airlifted to John C. Lincoln North Mountain Hospital in Phoenix. The two remaining adults were transported by ground ambulance to the same hospital.

All three children were taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital by ground ambulance. Some of the family is based in the community of Avondale, but confirmation on the identification of the injured is pending, said YCSO.

There was no initial indication that alcohol as a factor.

“The cause likely involves unsafe speed for the road conditions as the ATV apparently slid in a corner turn and rolled,” stated the release.