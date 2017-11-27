The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Wednesday, Dec. 6 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” from the Royal Ballet in London. There will be one show at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



Tumble down the rabbit hole with The Royal Ballet this holiday season with Christopher Wheeldon’s exciting “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” broadcast to cinemas worldwide.

The original cast takes to the screen in this madcap adaptation of Lewis Caroll’s story. Exuding a girlish charm, Alice, danced by British Principal Lauren Cuthbertson, is joined by a host of familiar characters including the jittery White Rabbit, the eccentric, tap-dancing Mad Hatter, the enigmatic Caterpillar and the ferocious Queen of Hearts.

This much-loved story is reimagined with quirky designs by Bob Crowley as we follow Alice into Wonderland across a lake of tears, playing croquet with flamingos and attending a deranged tea party. Drawing upon a wealth of theatrical effects, including projection and puppetry, Crowley creates a mesmerising world of enchantment from the grinning Cheshire Cat to the sinuous Caterpillar with his 16 legs of ballet dancers en pointe.

A feast for the senses, Wheeldon’s spectacular ballet brings to life Carroll’s famous story with a menagerie of colors, characters and compelling choreography, whilst Joby Talbot’s lively score provides the perfect accompaniment to the ballet.

“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.